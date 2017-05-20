Total Receipts for Celebration Program And “Car Rinko” Exceed Expectations

Mrs. P. Eggen, Verlo, Wins Car

While official receipts for the day, May 20th, a joint effort by the Gull Lake Athletic Association and Gull Lake Rink Committee, are not at hand at the time of writing, officials of both organizations state that they will exceed all expectations.

Despite a cloudy day, an early crowd was present to witness the morning parade, and this crowd increased as the day went on with an estimated seven hundred cars being parked to the east of the new skating arena for the “Car Rinko” in the evening.

The G.L.A.A. reports that receipts at the gate amounted to $1,350.00 with money still to come from the booth, the wheels and the two dances.

The Rink Committee estimate that their total take for the “Car Rinko” will be near the $6,000.00 mark. Practically 1000 advance tickets had been sold at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon deadline, and cars were still coming in for fully one hour. However once started the Rinko was carried out very successfully under the capable announcers, Mr. Evert Moat and Mr. W. Coates together with a small army of willing aisle attendants. There were no traffic congestions, car drivers co-operating with traffic officers.

Verlo Lady Wins Car

Mrs. Pete Eggen of Verlo was the winner of the Meteor Car after being tied with three others on the original black-out. Mrs. Eggen held the tie-breaking number.

Bingo Prize Winners

Corner Table, Gordon Swanson, Simmie. Electric Razor, D. Downey, Gull Lake Radio, L. Hermanson, Shaunavon Luggage Set, Louis Bissett, Swift Current Washing Machine, J.S. Collins, Hazlet Kitchen Set, Mr. Kenzie, Swift Current Winchester Rifle, Don Service, Gull Lake Power Mower, A. Kidd, Swift Current Clothes Dryer, K. Take, Verlo Meteor Car, Mrs. P. Eggen, Verlo

Beef Winners

The draw for the four quarters of Beef being offered in connection with the “Buy A Bundle of Shingles” resulted as follows:

Hind Quarters: Art Todd, Gull Lake and M. Henderson, Gull Lake; Front Quarters: A.E. Woodward, Gull Lake and Ed. Retzlaff, Gull Lake.

Senior Baseball

Gull Lake 1st, $100.00; Shaunavon 2nd, $75.00; Swift Current 3rd, $50.00 Pennant 4th, $25.00.

Gull Lake defeated Swift Current, Shaunavon defeated Pennant, and Gull Lake defeated Shaunavon in the final.

Junior Baseball

Swift Current 1st, $20.00; Gull Lake 2nd, $15.00. Other teams entered were Shaunavon and Webb. Gull Lake defeated Webb and Swift Current defeated Shaunavon to enter the final.

Softball

1st, Verlo, $30.00; 2nd, Swift Current Imperials $20.00; 3rd. Roseray $10.00. Other teams in the tournament were Gull Lake, Swift Current Truck Towners, and Suffield.

4-H Clubs

Three 4-H Clubs were entered in the Square Dancing Contest: Tompkins, Antelope, and Gull Lake, with each club receiving $5.00 and Tompkins winning the Trophy for annual competition.

Parade Winners

The following were the winners in the morning parade:

Prizes for floats:

Busse Bros. – Anniversary Waltz. Anglo American – Old Grey Mare. Elks – School Days. Central Sales – All Shook Up. Hospital – Blue Bird on My Window Sill.

Special Prize – Gull Lake Radio – Gone Fishin’.

Children winning prizes for costumes, etc:

Allen Grove, Jack O’Connor, Garry Jensen, Barry Martindale, Connie Jensen, Patsy O’Connor, Gail Meiklejohn, Gaye Dever, Peggy Logan, Nette Weins, Jean McKay Lethbridge, Katherine Klink.

The above article and ads were originally published by The Gull Lake Advance in May 1957 … 60 years ago!