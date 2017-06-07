“Twin Fiddles” to perform at the Broken Spoke Fine Art Gallery

Part of the Maple Creek Events Small Venue Concerts Series

Twin Fiddles is a union of two well-known, award-winning and accomplished Canadian fiddlers: Saskatchewan’s JJ Guy and Saskatchewan-born Nova Scotian Gordon Stobbe. They work together throughout the Canadian West and North teaching workshops, mentoring youth, performing and composing.

Their distinctive original tunes are written in the twin fiddle style with lead and harmony lines in a wonderful musical collaboration and reflects their shared love for traditional fiddle music, the unique places they have been and the people they have met. Twin Fiddle recording has led to a Western Canadian Music Award Nomination, and the follow-up Twin Fiddle 2 has met with much fanfare! In performance, the Twin Fiddle show includes the rich stories of their shared experiences and includes much humour and audience participation. Gordon and JJ are accompanied by Cathy Sproule on piano, a much-respected accompanist, and teacher from Saskatoon.

Master fiddler, Gordon Stobbe, plays several instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and clawhammer banjo. He is interested in Canadian traditional music, especially as it is expressed in the wide variety of fiddle styles. He feels strongly about preserving the Canadian fiddle heritage and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association for Outstanding Contribution to Old Time Fiddling in Canada. Along with co-creating and hosting 8 seasons of the variety program “Up Home Tonight” on the ATV/CTV network, he has also been commissioned to compose and record scores for CBC radio dramas. Gordon has been inducted as a Pioneer in Music into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame. He has also been awarded the ECMA Stompin’ Tom Award for his long-term contributions to music.

JJ Guy, an award-winning Saskatchewan fiddler whose music is steeped in tradition, performs and teaches across Canada and with youth in the Canadian North. He has been featured at festivals, concerts and fiddle camps from New Brunswick to British Columbia and all stops in between. JJ has released 7 albums and as a result of his hard work and dedication, he was nominated by the SCMA as “fiddler of the year” and winner of the People’s Choice Award at the 2013 Canadian Grand Masters.

“Twin Fiddles”, will perform at Broken Spoke Fine Art Gallery on Sunday, June 11th at 7:00 PM. The Concert is Music by Donation (Suggested $20 per person) all proceeds to the Artists. Minors are welcome to attend. To book your seat call Broken Spoke Art Gallery at 306-661-8420.

To learn more about JJ & Gordon and to hear some of their tunes, visit http://www.twinfiddles.ca/

More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.ListeningRoomNetwork.com/event-ymjSKCA20170611.html