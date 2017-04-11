Upstart Broncos take 2-1 series lead on Pats

Sissons nets overtime winner

The Swift Current Broncos welcomed the Regina Pats to the Innovation Credit Union i-Plex for a Monday night matinee, in other words, Game 3 of their playoff matchup against their East Division rivals. Colby Sissons slapped home the game-winner less than two minutes into overtime to send the crowd of 2,890 to an absolute mad house in excitement as the Broncos won 2-1.

The opening frame had everything hockey fans could ask for including scoring chances, physical play, and terrific saves as the Pats and Broncos demonstrated what it takes to play at this level. Shots on goal were 14-12 in favour of Regina but both the Broncos Jordan Papirny and the Pats Tyler Brown were brick walls in their respective creases.

Period number two saw the clubs trade goals just 2:07 apart. First, it was Dawson Leedahl that potted in a sweeping rebound off an offensive zone faceoff to give the Pats a 1-0 lead.

Conner Chaulk quickly responded for the Broncos to immediately tie this game up. The product of Regina, SK skated hard to the net and got a shot off by the Pats Brown while getting hooked at the same time, drawing a penalty as the Broncos were on a man advantage at the time from another Regina penalty earlier.

The Broncos had two more power-play chances in the third period as Connor Hobbs and Austin Wagner each drew minor penalties but Swift Current could not capitalize. The game was very much evenly played and overtime was needed to determine a winner in what became a classic hockey game.

In overtime, New Jersey Devils prospect Colby Sissons went end-to-end and fired a hard slap shot from the blue line through the five hole of Brown to send the Broncos to an incredible 2-1 win and at the same time, earn a 2-1 series lead over Regina.

Papirny was spectacular once again, backstopping 33 shots while Brown played well with 31 saves for the Pats.

Shots on goal were 34-33 in favour of Regina. Swift Current capitalized once on four power play tries while fending off Regina on both of their man advantages.

Game 4 is slated for Tuesday, April 11th at the Innovation Credit Union i-Plex. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MT.

PHOTO CREDIT: DARWIN KNELSEN