Violet Connick (nee Cann), 95, of Calgary, passed away January 5, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Violet was born in Gull Lake, SK to Robert and Edith Cann on August 29, 1921. She graduated from the Calgary General Hospital registered nursing program. She enjoyed all kinds of dogs, walking in all kinds of weather and watching western cowboy movies and an occasional wrestling show. Violet is preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Connick and by her six siblings. Violet is survived by her four children: daughters, Janice (Richard Gaignard) and Pat Connick (Harold White); sons, Jon Connick (Veronique Le Saux) all of Calgary; and Bruce Connick of Surrey. Violet has eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Palliative/End of Life Care (Calgary Zone) at Alberta Health Services: www.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/donate/memorial-tribute-giving/. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community and the Calgary Palliative Care Service (Alberta Health Services) for their support in her final days. A Memorial Service was held at the Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Garden and Funeral Home (1605 100 St. SE, Calgary) on Monday, January 23, 2017.To express condolences, please visit www.mountainviewmemorial.ca