W-18 presence confirmed in drug seizure

On January 13, 2017, RCMP Kindersley detachment was advised by the Health Canada Drug Analysis Centre that traces of the substance known as W-18 were found in one of three counterfeit Oxycodone tablets that had been seized last April and subsequently submitted for testing.

W-18 is an extremely toxic and dangerous synthetic research chemical, sometimes used as a cutting agent for opioids such as fentanyl. W-18 can be lethal even in extremely small doses. W-18 was added to Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on November 28, 2016.

The RCMP once again wants to warn the public of the dangers of consuming illicit and unknown drugs. Street drugs are often represented as one thing while being something completely different. Mixing various agents can create a deadly combination.

The samples in question were seized along with a number of other illicit drugs during a traffic stop in April, 2016 on Hwy #21 south of Kindersley. Among the other drugs seized were fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

Two people were charged:

In December, 2016, Trehia May Stevenson of Medicine Hat, Alberta pleaded guilty to Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (CDSA) and was sentenced to 16 months.

Thomas M LaClare of Kindersley is charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of Possession (CDSA) along with a number of Criminal Code offences. His trial is currently scheduled for February 14, 2017.

Health care authorities in the Kindersley area have been notified of the test results.

For its part, the RCMP takes employee safety very seriously. Guidelines, procedures, training and protective measures are in place for handling dangerous/unknown substances. In the event of opioid exposure, Naloxone kits have been distributed across the country to help ensure member safety. Those same kits are also used by members as an initial medical intervention for people in emergency situations due to opioid overdose.