Waiting on arrivals

BY MEGAN LACELLE

I was 15 the first time I went to an airport. I remember my parents dropping me off and nervously boarding my first flight. The concept of flight was so foreign to me that I found myself anxious at the airport, a general nervousness I continue to have when it comes to catching flights.

Since my first flight, I have flown 14 more times. Most of which have occurred while I have been abroad. I have always seen airports as busy confusing places. I am constantly worried about going to the right terminal or gate and evaluating and re-evaluating the size and weight of my carry-on luggage. I arrive at the airport two hours early at least and spend most of that time patting my pockets to confirm and reconfirm that my passport is still in there.

The only reason I ever find myself at an airport is to travel, whether alone or with someone else.

Until last week.

When I brought up the idea of going on an academic exchange last year, my sister quickly agreed to come visit me in April to celebrate my birthday. We began to toss around ideas of where to go as the process of going to Sweden became more and more complete.

She decided to visit for around 10-days from the end of March until the first week of April with my birthday, April 2, landing in-between. We planned a quick trip to Amsterdam and then five days in Spain.

She booked her flights and hotels and asked if I would meet her at the airport. I jokingly scoffed and said she could make her way from Copenhagen airport to Lund easily without me.

Instead, however, I got up at 6 a.m. and made my way to Copenhagen to pick up my sister from her 10-plus hour flight.

Her flight was to land at 8:20 a.m. and I made it to the arrivals gate around 7:30 a.m.

As I was waiting I could not help but watch those around me. There was a man in his 30s with a son no older than two at his side. The duo carried Danish flags that the father would encourage his son to wave vigorously. They were not waiting too long when an older couple came through the doors. The little boy ran to the older man and immediately the two embraced. More hugs followed and the family left.

Another man waited patiently in the corner with a dozen roses in his hands. His eyes perked up when he watched a woman stroll through with her baggage. Initially she did not see him so he ran up to her, she actually shrieked with delight and the two embraced.

As the time went on, I watched mothers reunite with their children, men embrace their wives, friends sharing happy dances and children excitedly throwing themselves into the arms of those who just arrived.

It was a genuinely happy place to be. Some people had signs, other people had gifts, some just brought themselves. It was the first time I had been to the airport and felt none of the stress I had previously associated it with. I started to realize that stressing about the journey only bleeds into the experience of the destination.

So, after watching a few more flights arrive and a few more people embrace, I finally saw what I had been waiting for.

It was the first time I had seen a member of my family in person in more than two months; an awful long time for someone who used to drive home every weekend from Saskatoon.

I may spend most of my time in airports stressing over the size of my luggage or the location of my passport, but it is still a place on reunification, love and opportunity.

Whether people are flying home or flying abroad, there is always some excitement to help deal with the long hours and choppy WiFi.

As with anything, it’s all about perspective.