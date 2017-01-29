Walter’s Home Furnishings in new hands

The well-known Shaunavon business, Walter’s Home Furnishings, will be under new ownership as of February 1.

The news may come as a surprise to the community. It was a surprise to current owner’s Darcy and Jane Barkley as well as the incoming new owners. Voth’s BrandSource will be taking over.

“Over the years we’ve had friendly competition with Voth,” Barkley explained. “We got talking one time, discussing different things and said we would be interested if you’re interested.”

Barkley’s purchased the business about 25 years ago. Walter’s Home Furnishings has been around serving Shaunavon and many communities within the southwest corner of the province for the past five decades.

The appliance, furniture and electronic store succeeded with their sales, but thrived with their service.

“It’s probably the toughest part of the business but it is the most important part of the business,” Barkley said. “You can sell a fridge, but if you can provide a service, the delivery, fixing, that is very important to people and that’s what we’ve strived to do with everything we sell.”

Although the Barkley’s weren’t planning on handing over the keys, the timing was right. As happy as they are to see the business go into good hands, it’s a tough to hand them over.

“We always liked what we do, we have great customers,” Barkley said. “Customers over the years that support us very well. It’s a tough thing actually.”

“Retail in a small town can be as strong as you want it to be.”

The notion to sell the business caught Voth’s BrandSource owner Lorne Voth off guard. Although he knew of the business, and of the Barkley’s, it wasn’t on his radar for purchasing.

Voth’s BrandSource has been in Swift Current since 1988, first starting in Herbert in the 1950s. Today they sell furniture, electronics and appliances.

The family run business with father Lorne and sons Mark and Tom, were able to pull together to make the leap into Shaunavon through Walter’s Home Furnishings.

“We talked it over between the three of us and decided it would be a good move to expand our business one more time,” Voth explained. “We like the area, we like the town of Shaunavon. It was a pretty quick decision to go there and keep servicing that part of the province.”

Although the mood might be somber on Barkley’s side of things, the Voth’s side are pretty excited for the new business.

“Our staff is really excited and they’ve offered their help to go down and help out any days that we need,” Voth said. “They’re all excited about it.”

The core business, along with its employees, will stay the same. Besides new operating software, the biggest change will be new ownership.

Both businesses have operated with service being the main focus.

“We strive to be friendly and down to earth people,” Voth explained. “Somebody buys an item from us, we treat them like family and always take care of them when they shop from us.”

“It didn’t matter if you were next door to us or in Consul, we still provide the same service as we do here,” explained Barkley. “People have come accustomed to that part of the business and what’s made us grown and survive over the years.”

Reaction from the community towards the switch has been positive. Barkley has received congratulations over a successful deal. Once people know the core business of Walter’s Home Furnishings will stay the same, people are excited to see the transition unfold.

As for the future of Darcy and Jane Barkley after the sale? That’s still to be decided.

“We’re not ready for retirement,” Barkley said. “We’re just describing it as the next chapter in our life.”

KAILEY GUILLEMIN

Kailey can be reached at guillemin.k@gmail.com