Web-series hoping to reach Climax

BY KATE WINQUIST

Excitement is building in southwest Saskatchewan about the possibility of a new Action-Comedy web-series set in Climax, SK.

In a teaser trailer that was released on YouTube on March 1st, we are introduced to Jim Dash, a retired, aging super spy who goes into hiding in rural Saskatchewan. A man about town as he interacts with locals while leading a double life somewhat in the open.

“So, what brings you to Climax?” asks the waitress at the local cafe.

Dash answers truthfully, “I am a highly trained espionage agent being hunted by international assassins. I am brilliantly poised in the art of combat. I’m destined indefinitely to a life of absolute danger.”

The show’s writer, producer and director, Evan Godfrey, says he’s been toying with the idea of an aging spy moving to a small town for quite some time … “for like the last 10 years or so.”

“I’ve written a lot of other feature length screenplays and I’m an aspiring writer in general, so I kind of wrote it and then went away from it for a bit,” Godfrey explained.

Godfrey said he felt as though something was missing from the idea, when his girlfriend (from Saskatoon) suggested that the story should be set in Climax, SK. The rest is history, so they say.

Godfrey says although the trailer wasn’t filmed in Climax, he has done a lot of research about the southwest Saskatchewan community. “It’s a perfect size. I wanted to use a community where everyone kind of knows each other.”

The trailer was shot as a “proof of concept” and will be sent to the Independent Producers Fund (IPF) as a grant proposal. The trailer gives the IPF an idea of what the show will be like. They will narrow down all of the applicants and decide who receives funding.

“If we do get funding, our intention would be to shoot part of the series in Climax. We are totally amazed at the support we’ve received from the people of Saskatchewan. The enthusiasm of southern Saskatchewan is a huge inspiration to us and we’re going to try and find something that you are happy with – you’ll be our main audience.”

The team hopes that if all goes well filming will start this spring and the first season will be filmed by the end of 2017.

@ClimaxSKWeb