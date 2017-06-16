Weekly Crop Report

Overall crop development has improved with the warm and wet weather. Sixty per cent of fall cereals, 62 per cent of spring cereals, 53 of oilseeds and 70 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year. The majority of crops are in fair-to-excellent condition.

Persistent wind has damaged crops and delayed in-crop weed control operations in many areas. Cutworms, flea beetles, localized flooding, hail and lack of moisture have also caused damage this past week.

Producers are busy completing seeding, controlling weeds and getting ready for haying.

SaskPower reports that there have been 149 reports of power line contact this year, with 19 incidents reported in June.

A complete version of the Crop Report is available at http://www.publications.gov.sk.ca/redirect.cfm?p=85908&i=99541.