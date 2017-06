Seeding has essentially wrapped up in the province, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report. Producers have 99 per cent of the crop in the ground, ahead of the five-year (2012-2016) seeding average of 97 per cent for this time of year. The northwest region is the furthest behind with 97 per cent seeded. Across the province, there are still a few fields of oats and barley, as well as some greenfeed and silage, left to be seeded.The much-needed rainfall received this week will help replenish topsoil moisture and allow crops to advance. While much of the north has surplus topsoil moisture at this time, many areas in the south were relieved to see rain as crops, hay land and pastures were in need of significant moisture.

Prior to the recent rainfall, topsoil moisture conditions were deteriorating in southern and central areas of the province. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated as seven per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and six per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 43 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.