What do you want to know?

MADONNA HAMEL

A while ago a friend asked me if I had a list of questions I used when interviewing artists. I was more than willing to hand over anything I had, as most of my questions I collected from listening to and watching the men and women I chose as mentors, working long before I’d even stumbled into journalism.

One of the most flattering compliments I’ve ever had was being told I was: “a life-long learner, insatiably curious”. The truth is, I am usually forced to ask questions only after misinterpreting or misunderstanding something I thought I had a grip on. In fact, one of the greatest gifts that comes from aging is that, while I still stumble into unfamiliar territory and feign wisdom, I’m much better at admitting ignorance. I can make fun of my foolishness, even profess to be “an idiot”, throw up my hands and blurt: “Hell, I don’t know! Why don’t you explain it to me!”

The truth is: there’s wisdom in not-knowing. One of my favourite interviewers, Bill Moyers, himself a highly intelligent individual, is not afraid, in giving interviews, to be the innocent babe in the woods. He’s doing what every cracker-jack host, reporter, chronicler does: anticipating everybody else’s questions, he’s sitting in our seat, the seat of the home audience leaning into the conversation, wanting to know more. So, the first piece of advice I would give a prospective interviewer is list all the things you’d want to know.

But try to do your research first. Know enough about the person across from you to make them feel interesting, and make you seem worthy of the time and energy and confidence they are sharing with you. Ideally, you should be able to write an article about your subject without ever having spoken to them, I was told by a seasoned veteran. More than anything, that remark should reveal to you that it takes work, commitment and caring to be a good interviewer; the subject should see, above all else, that you care about their story.

One of the most profound lessons I learned about ‘caring’ came from advice in the classic book: “The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying”, by Buddhist teacher Sogyal Rinpoche. The best gift you can give ‘the dying’ is to listen to their story, he said. But don’t just sit silently. Listen, actively, like you actually care what it is they have to say. That’s pretty good advice for the ‘living’, too.

My best questions have derived from an answer to a previous question. Keeping my ears open has been a lesson long in coming, and only after going back over old tape. I cringe whenever I spot a missed opportunity played back to me. What is glaringly obvious in retrospect can be missed in the moment if you are bent on getting through your list of premeditated questions. Don’t miss what is being revealed to you in the moment, and jettison the script when necessary.

I’d also steer away from statements with question marks at the end of them. If you’re like me, that’s just a devious way of showing off how much you know and how clever you think you are. It’s a devious yet transparent way of ‘leading the witness’. Be like Bill when he spoke with Joseph Campbell, confident enough in his own intelligence that he’s not afraid to ask a ‘stupid’ question, because there are no ‘stupid’ questions. A statement with a question mark at the end- like, say, “Every culture has its own heroes and they change over time, right?” is an example of a closed sentence. All you are asking is for a yes or no. You’re showing more interest in what you know than what your guest can share. If you ask, as Bill did: “Do heroes change between cultures and over time?” you get a rich font of stories flowing from the brain of the world’s pre-eminent mythologist, Joe Campbell.

“Heroes evolve as the culture evolves,” he begins, then unravels, off the top of his head: “ Now, Moses is a hero figure in his meeting with Yahweh on the summit of the mountain, and coming back with the rules for the formation of a whole new society. That’s the hero act. Departure, fulfillment, return. And on the way there are adventures that can be paralleled also in other traditions….Now, the Buddha figure is like that of the Christ; of course, 500 years earlier. You could match those two traditions right down the line, even to the characters of their apostles, of their monks, Christ, now, there’s a perfectly good hero deed formula represented there, and he undergoes three temptations: the economic temptation, where the devil says, ‘You look hungry, young man; change the stones to bread,’ Jesus said, ‘Man lives not by bread alone’. Next, we have the political temptation: he’s taken to the top of a mountain and shown the nations of the world, and says, ‘You can come into control of all these if you’ll bow to me.’ And then, ‘Now, you’re so spiritual, let’s go up to the top of Herod’s temple and see you cast yourself down, and God will bear you up and you won’t even bruise your heels.’ So he says, ‘You shall not tempt the Lord your God.’ Those are the three temptations of Christ. In the desert….The Buddha also goes into the forest, has conferences with the leading gurus of the day, he goes past them, he comes to the bodi tree, the Tree of Illumination, undergoes three temptations. They’re not the same temptations, but they are three temptations, And one is that of lust, another is that of fear, and another is that of social duty, doing what you’re told. And then, both of these men come back, and they choose disciples, who help them establish a new way of consciousness in terms of what they have discovered there. These are the same hero deeds; these are spiritual hero deeds….Mohammed was a camel caravan master. But he would leave his home and go out into a little mountain cave that he found and meditate, and meditate, and meditate and meditate. And one day a voice says, “Write,” and we have the Koran, you know. It’s an old story.” An old story, told in response to one good, open-ended question.

So, here are some of the questions I sent my friend: 1) What is the nature of your relationship with your work? What motivates, sustains your relationship? 2) “When did you first get interested in flying saucers? “ is a far less confrontational than “Why are you interested in…”, which can put a person on the defensive, as in , “Why the hell..?”, so consider your what, where, when, why and how. 3) Who are your influences? 4) How do you work best? 5) Who and what do you find yourself quoting often? 6) What questions do you regularly ask of yourself? 7) What lesson do you keep re-learning? 8) What do you MOST need and want to hear from others? 9) What would you like to mention that hasn’t been touched on yet? Happy Inquiry.