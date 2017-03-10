What’s Your Motivation?

MADONNA HAMEL

Lent again. How’d that happen? I feel like I’m still trying to release last year’s burden of winter-dark worry and hubris. Every year I want to do Lent perfectly, which means, of course I hardly do Lent at all.

My ideal Lenten self is a woman rising early, bending to her books, immersed in lectio divina till noon. I’d eat sparingly, foreswearing complicated feasts, knowing my food fast will reward me with a visual and aural acuity up to now never realized. Then, I would placidly walk the plain, communing with Spirit inherent in all things; I would nurture strength of spirit in myself, as well, to shield me in times of sudden misfortune, or for sudden encounters with annoying people.

Of course, my perfectionism, be it spiritual or any other form, leads to procrastination and, if left unchecked, leads right into paralyses. In fact, the more I idealize in preparation for my great Lenten vision quest/desert vigil/ commune with the Holy /break from the worldly world, the more I set myself up for failure. I ignore the mystic dictum that the spiritual life is a life of subtraction, not addition.” It’s not about ‘getting more’, it’s about ‘giving up’ on foolish or childish endeavours and acquisitions. When we empty our bodies of complicated foods or our minds of distracting thoughts or our field of view of diverting images; we come face to face with ourselves, and if we maintain the habit of subtraction for a long while, say forty days, we can even get glimpses of our own divinity.

And yet every Lent, while I empty the fridge in preparation for a spare and simple mendicant’s morsels; I load up on the books. I know, every Lent, even as I empty my schedule and my larder, I yearn to fill up on the wisdom of the saints, artists, philosophers and the visionaries of the near and distant past as well as that of todays “mystics without monasteries”. And, usually by the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, my daily readings devoted to spiritual cleansing and all-round edification will be hit and miss. I’ll lose my books, or I’ll be stuck on the reading for two days earlier, because it just didn’t sink in. I’ll forget that it’s ok: it’s not about “taking on”more, it’s about “letting go”, understanding how little it takes to lead a happy and serene life.

And it’s certainly not about trying to be “a spiritual person”. In fact, anyone I’ve ever met who has claimed to be “a very spiritual person” just never strikes me as my idea of one. Even if what they are saying is that they are “spiritual but not religious”, I think: who gets to decide that? And what does that even mean: to be either “spiritual” or “religious”? Does the former mean: I find Spirit in other places, not institutions, I take a bit from here and there and create my own set of guidelines- spirituality cafeteria style. And who, if you practice your brand of spirituality alone, keeps you honest or on your toes when your inevitable spiritual blind spots make it impossible to see your own transgressions or hypocrisies? Is your spirituality theoretical or is it firm and concrete enough to make sure you “hit the mat” every morning when you’re just not motivated?

And as for “religious”, does that mean, you’ve participated in all the sacraments, those symbolic rituals that highlight our phases of life- from Baptism’s guardianship of our spiritual well-being to Extreme Unction’s preparation for the next, unknown realm? Did you have a bar mitzvah? Do you visit your temple regularly? Meditate every morning? Did you get married by a priest? Make vows?

My Lenten 2017 practise was supposed to go like this: eat consciously- which for me means measuring my food, not picking , no snacking between meals. And no coffee. By Thursday, the day after Ash Wednesday!,- I blew it. Life got in the way, as life tends to do. I woke that morning coughing, again. I’ve had this cough now since mid-December. I started text-whining about how I’ve had this cough since mid-December, going into extensive detail about how crappy I felt, but not willing to actually do anything about it.

“ Good idea” texts Ervin. “Give that infection time to grow. Expand. Multiply, etc….I’m taking you in to the doctor’s.”

After the doctor’s visit I was wiped and starved. Ervin took me for steak and lobster. I ate all thirteen ounces of flesh, nine more than my Lenten regime alots me. I ate the baked potato, rice, salad and even my bowl of rice pudding! On the way out of town we stopped and bought coffees. Coffee!! Surprisingly, I felt no guilt whatsoever. Is this progress? I asked myself. Not the indulging part, I mean, but the no guilt. I felt fed, but not full. The conversation was delightful. There wasn’t a moment I didn’t feel extremely fortunate to have been so cared for, to have my mood change so drastically from doomy sickee on the couch to heartily laughing, albeit struggling mini-mystic, enjoying life with gusto.

On drive back home I informed Ervin “You know it’s Lent”.

“Ah yes,” and he started to sing the old Freddy Fender song, with a twist, “Forty Days and Forty NightS!”

“ I’m not necessarily going to fast from food,” I announced, “because it’s more about fasting from damaging behaviours. Like guilt. ”

The three activities of Lent are fasting, prayer and alms-giving and they dove-tail into each other nicely: if you fast from compulsive behaviours your mind is less occupied with your cravings and resentments becomes free to give alms of kindness, consideration and a listening ear to others. It also means you can replace the compulsive chatter with thoughts for the welfare of others. Lent gives me the opportunity to be motivated by Spirit. It’s not a mind-over-matter matter. I just want to reconnect with that realm of freedom I’ve felt at different times in my life, including when I first moved here. When all I felt was peace and a constant low-grade joy.

I know that realm, but it is tender and ephemeral. It flickers, like a flame surrounded by a rising pool of hot wax, or a like an insect with iridescent wings, fluttering in a rising breeze. It is the soft song of the beloved. It is a realm vulnerable to loud noises and persuasive arguments, where bullies assume we all see the same things, fear the same losses, have no clue that any other realm but their own exists. In their realm we are asked to exchange our inner freedom for their outer approval. And the exchange rate is always bad.

“In the world of the theatre”, writes the Jesuit editor of the BVM missal, there are two traditions: one of acting from “the outside in”, the other where the actor asks “what’s my motivation?”, then works from the ‘inside out.” In life, “when we try to legislate external behaviours” we fail in bringing about justice and equality. So why not try, he suggests, to “move from the inside out ”.