When’s the Last Time You Talked to Your Dad?

I asked myself that question at the hotel the other night when I realized that were parents who get to see their adult children every day, if they so desire, and even children who have daily contact with their grandparents. I saw it again at the rink the following night, where there was a hockey game and a curling match happening and families were moving back and forth between the two, with kids were running up and down and around the place, entertaining us all.

My dad has a drawer full of obituaries he clips from the paper. He just lost another friend recently. We are all thankful he has his bridge and golf buddies, that he had strong friendships while mom was alive, because they were there for him when she died suddenly. And they didn’t just send over food, they sat and ate it with us. It’s strange that it takes the death of one person to bring the rest of us closer and erase, if even briefly, polite or hostile distances between people. We allow ourselves to open our arms to them, as well as open to conversations about fears, concerns, regrets, and appreciations.

When I moved back home to live with my dad after mom died, I didn’t know where to start to deepen my relationship with my father. We began by breaking bread, communing, in the winter in front of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy”, but by summer we were on the deck, away from the TV. We knew we wouldn’t be able to maintain the place forever, so our time at the family home became more precious. We would watch the sky change, feel the breeze, comment on mom’s perennials and his fruit trees.

“Tea?” I would ask him, after every meal.

“You betcha,”he’d say. And I’d walk out to the giant mint bush and snip a handful of leaves. Over tea I’d ask him questions, mostly about his childhood life in rural Saskatchewan, having not a clue that one day I’d be living there, myself.

One summer evening I invited his younger brother Ron for supper. My sisters Celeste and Michele were there too and we started going through some of the photographs I’d unearthed from the linen closet. They dated back to their childhoods in the thirties. Dad was born on the farm outside of Fox Valley in 1932. His birth certificate says: section 18, range 27, west of the 3rd meridian. The nearest post office was Krupp, where my grandmother, Lucille Hamel was the post-mistress. My uncle Ron was born in Medicine Hat in 1935.

My grandfather worked as a doorman at the Cecil in the Hat. In fact, it was there that he ran into a tour promoter who was looking for a sax player after one of Benny Goodman’s horn players got sick while on tour in the west. My grandfather, Pom-Pom was what we called him, was a sax player. He was part of a small prairie orchestra that played barn dances and my dad and uncle recall listening to the band practice in their farmhouse. Pom-pom joined Goodman for part of his tour, which I can only imagine was a thrill of a lifetime for him, music being his passion.

I don’t know what my dad’s passion was. I don’t know if he ever got a chance to discover it, thrown into being “the man at home” while his Pom-pom was away, or in the hospital with a serious infection from rotting teeth. I know he was good at numbers. He once corrected mistakes on the province of Saskatchewan’s departmental exams. But he could also have been a lawyer; he was good at words, a skill that, as a teen, drove me insane. He studied Latin in seminary school in Battleford, but I never really understood how verbally gifted he was until one day I found a shoebox stuffed with letters that mom had saved from their courting days. “You keep those”, he said, softly. “They are family archives now.” I started reading them, but then I stopped. Not because they were intimate in the ways we might think of love letters these days, but because after reading the first three, I saw all I needed to see: a mere lad trying, with profound eloquence, to be a good man.

“You gotta remember,” said Ron, “your dad’s memories were different than mine. He was the oldest; he was aware of we were in tough times. Me, I was always playing. I was always getting a spanking for climbing the windmill. Your dad never got a spanking. But then, he was such a responsible kid mom used to say she was afraid she’d loose him, he was so good.”

To which my little sister responded: “A thing only a mother could say.”

Dad laughed at the remark. I have come to realize that teasing, on the prairie, is often the only way folks feel comfortable expressing affection. And that includes self-deprecating remarks too, remarks that you can interpret as either low self-esteem or a form or ‘rugged humility’, as I like to call it.

Ron recalled stories where dad stepped in to take care of things. Like the time he had to shoot his own dog, Bruce.

“Nobody on the farm could shoot an animal,” said dad. “Dad couldn’t even kill a chicken! We rented a quarter acre from the Hudson’s Bay Co. and that’s where we’d keep the cows and there were so many coyotes up there, poor Bruce just got so beat up we finally had to put him down-“

“- and your dad was a sharp shooter,” Ron broke in. “Once, in cadets he was dragged out of a hockey game to complete target practice because they said he only fired one shot and he was supposed to fire five. He fired five alright, but there was only one hole!”

“So anyway”, dad carries on, “I was the only one in the family could fire a gun. It was my own dog, but I was doing him a favour. But just to tell you much he was…was…related to me- when I was a baby there was a dust storm and mom had me in this carriage and we got caught coming home from the neighbours and she couldn’t see a thing. Well, Bruce got up front of that carriage and he takes us home! Yep. He led us home.”

There were many more stories, about deaths at war, tragedies on the farm, exotic surprise visitors looking for respite. Stories of dad coming between mean teachers about to punish his little brother, about hard chores, champion boxers, and, of course, the requisite weather stories. All of them led – and continue to lead me home- to dad.

I have taken up the annoying habit of asking my siblings “When’s the last time you talked to dad?” When’s the last time you talked to your dad? Mom? Sisters? Brothers? Asked them about their life? Every one of these columns is a question, you could start there. It’s kinda the whole point behind this dang thing; the glue that holds us together is our shared stories.

Madonna Hamel is a writer and performer. Her radio documentaries have won awards for CBC for whom she’s worked as writer, producer, reporter and broadcaster covering the arts, religion and current affairs for over 20 years in Quebec City, Winnipeg, Windsor, Toronto and Kelowna. Born a Westerner, she calls Val Marie, Sask. home.