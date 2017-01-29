How will you acknowledge 150 years?

It’s the 150th anniversary of our country. What does that mean to you? I’m not necessarily asking “what makes you proud to be Canadian.” I’m just wondering how being a Canadian has shaped part of your identity. Pride in a nation often involves comparisons and tendencies to proclaim greatness, assumptions like: “who wouldn’t want to be Canadian?” That kind of pride is the hubris that always precedes a big fall. Or even worse, the virus of hubris continues to live in the body politic in the form of smugness- too subtle to be considered lethal, but far too alienating to encourage mutual and genuine rapport with others not lucky enough to live in ‘our great nation’.

What makes us Canadian, defines our Canuckness to the bone may just be The Land or, as Connie Kaldor terms it: “The Big Space”. We live in a space broad enough that folks in Sooke, BC, have no idea how a carbon tax would take out folks in Prince Albert, SK. Or family in Hartland, NB have yet to meet the new grandchildren way up in Dawson City, Yukon (not to be mistaken for Dawson Creek, BC, my birthplace).

Or kids in Toronto have never been to the shorelines of the Pacific or the Atlantic, while kids in Cape Breton or on Gabriola Island have never had the thrill of watching the Blue Jays play in the stadium across from the CBC building where everyone is welcome to hang out in the atrium and sit in comfy seats and watch the news broadcast live to the Great Big Space that is Canada.

Those same kids can then walk a couple blocks up Front Street to the Hockey Hall of Fame, grab some fries from the best chip truck in the nation ( ok…outside of the one on the side of the road on Ile d’Orleans, Qc, where Capitain Poutine grows his own potatoes), head down to Toronto’s own immense shoreline, Lake Ontario, and run the length of the boardwalk, dodging strollers and cyclists and skateboarders under the rise and fall of the rainbow lights of the CN Tower.

I was born a westerner. My mom, Aurore Laprise, was born in Val Marie SK, where I now live and my dad, Harold Hamel was born in Fox Valley, Sk. But it wasn’t until I’d lived in Dawson Creek, BC, Prince George BC, Kelowna BC, Victoria BC, Vancouver BC, Memphis TN, Quebec City, QC, Toronto, ON, Marshall MI that I finally gave myself the gift of an extended stay, and eventual settlement, in the territory of my parents. How many second generation Canadians have ever been to the hometown of their folks? Wouldn’t that be a sesquicentennial project in itself?

In 1995 I drove through Saskatchewan, where my car, Rosie, broke down twice- perhaps foreshadowing an inevitable return. The first breakdown was in Gull Lake, where, while the mechanic a big tall lean man, told me “if it isn’t the fuel filter it’ll be the fuel pump and you’ll find out for sure before you leave Saskatchewan.” Sure enough, Rosie pulled me over in Herbert, where I’d have to wait for a delivery form Swift Current the next day.

I got a room at the Lone Eagle Motel and phoned my mom. She heard the train hurtling by as we spoke, my door open to the heat of the evening. She sighed at the sound of the whistle, memories of home rushing back to her. Happy memories, of wide open spaces where ‘breathing came easy’ and nothing blocked the blaze of rays, like feathers on fire, as the Earth rolled away from the sun and the stars took over, the Milky Way arcing like a rainbow from one end of the world to the other. And sad memories of a hard life for her elder siblings, especially her brother the priest who succumbed to depression and had no recourse in the isolated villages of his extended rural parish.

But it was not yet my time to stay. I had more ancient ancestors to uncover: all the way back to Marie Morin, Canada’s first nun and published author. Thanks to its reverence for history and culture – if construction workers should strike a bone with a backhoe everything stops: it could be the elusive remains of Champlain, or a chalice once used by Laval – I discovered Marie had written a ripping (no kidding!) historical goldmine: A Simple and True History: The Annals of the Hotel Dieu of Montreal 1659-1725.

Quebec welcomed me with both its merciless taquinage (teasing), its immense appetites. When I arrived in Quebec City the first thing I did was open a phonebook to see five pages of Hamels. “I’m home!” the words lept from my mouth. And yet I could not speak a word of the language. So for my first two years in the city I barely spoke. I listened. I read in French, I even dreamed in French. Our languages are our keys to our very identity, I read. I began to respond to the question “Pourquoi etes-vous ici?”: “I’m here to find my keys.”

Out here, on this ancient grassland, your keys may be the sounds of the meadowlark in the morning, the coyote or owl at night, the lowing of cattle, the infernal, incessant haranguing wind of three days. That too is your language, the language of your territory.

We live in a country so vast we touch three oceans, and our lakes hold the world’s biggest supply of water. Yet some of us have never canoed, kayaked, swam, ice-fished, water-skied or fallen asleep on a wharf ( my favourite nap was when I dozed off on a dock on a small lake on the edge of Algonquin park and woke and rolled over into the water and me and the air and water were all the same temperature!). Many of us have taken several trips to Europe or the States but have never done a wine tour in paradise: the Okanagan at the top of the Senora desert range that begins in BC and extends to Mexico.

Maybe its time to “visit” with our neighbours. Even if it means travelling to the next small town that’s been there forever but never gave you any reason to slow down and stop at the local diner. Maybe, if you were born a westerner and a Quebecker, like me- born hating Toronto without ever seeing it, prone to having ‘contempt prior to investigation”, you might want to visit the city and be blown away by its vibrant neighbourhoods.

Or maybe, if you’re like most Canadians, you’ll want to visit a least one National Park, seeing as they are all free this year. Of course, the one that stops me in my tracks and slows my brain, and shakes me free of the petty fetters of the day’s particular worries and to-do lists is The Grasslands, where I live, and where many of my new friends lived long before it was even a park, but a home for wandering souls, first nations, ranchers, nomads who called The Land home.

MADONNA HAMEL

Madonna Hamel is a writer and performer. Her radio documentaries have won awards for CBC for whom she’s worked as writer, producer, reporter and broadcaster covering the arts, religion and current affairs for over 20 years in Quebec City, Winnipeg, Windsor, Toronto and Kelowna. Born a Westerner, she calls Val Marie, Sask. home.