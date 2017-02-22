Winter Road Restrictions and Spring Weights

Milder winter weather will impact truck haul weights on some Saskatchewan highways, beginning this week. The increased winter weights will be removed in southwest Saskatchewan beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

Truckers and shippers are advised to monitor their loads and watch for restrictions during what is a very sensitive period for some of our highways as the roadbed thaws and becomes weaker. The first spring weight restrictions will be published on www.highways.gov.sk.ca/restrictions www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights ). Regularly scheduled updates of the winter restriction orders will be provided every Tuesday and Friday by 12:30 p.m. until March 15 when winter weights are no longer in effect.

Since early December, colder weather has allowed trucks to carry heavier loads. The freeze period during the cold winter months strengthens the road bed which supports heavier truck loads. Typically, these winter weights run from mid-November through mid-March; however, milder winter weather can reduce the winter weights period.

Truckers also need to be aware of upcoming spring road bans and follow weight limits on secondary roads during this fragile six week thaw period.