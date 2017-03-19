WMHL rivals compete year-in and year-out

BY KATE WINQUIST

Just like in the fictional TV series Corner Gas, where Wullerton (spit) is the rival town of Dog River, so seems the battle of the #37 highway, especially when it comes to sports.

Let’s face it … when it comes to hockey supremacy in southwest Saskatchewan (and I mean no disrespect to the other teams in the league), there are two teams that always seem to be near the top of the heap come playoff time – the Gull Lake Greyhounds and the Shaunavon Badgers.

The 2016-2017 White Mud Hockey League season was no different this time around, with the two teams once again meeting in the league championship series.

Being that I have lived over half of my life in the two communities (Shaunavon from 1992-2012) and the last five years in Gull Lake, I thought I would have a bit of fun this week talking with the coaches from both teams on why they think the rivalry gets so hyped up.

Paul Schoenroth is the Badgers head coach and he chalks it up to the competitive nature of both organizations.

“We talked about it the other day – these two teams have been in the final, it seems like forever. Being only 30 miles apart, you see each other in every day life as well, so there is a rivalry there. It’s not a feud rivalry. I respect everyone on that side of the dressing room … I really do. But at the end of the day, after 60 minutes of hockey, tempers are going to flare up sometimes.”

Greyhound bench boss, Doug Logan had a similar view.

“We’ve always had very good quality teams. Shaunavon’s always had good teams. We’ve always had good teams. We’ve always had really good battles – you just build up that rivalry. I played lots against Al Tetrault (assistant Badger coach), back in my day and Al and I are pretty good friends, but I’ll tell you what – we both want to beat each other SO BAD!” Logan exclaimed.

Both Logan and Tetrault have sons that play on their respective rosters, proof that the battle continues through generations.

“There’s no hatred for each other, says Logan. It’s just that competitive nature that everybody wants to get. For some reason it’s just been Gull Lake and Shaunavon. It’s been through Minor Hockey. It’s been through Senior Hockey. It’s just the way it is.”

We thought we’d give the last word to Al Tetrault, letting him respond to Doug Logan’s comments.

“Gull Lake?” Tetrault pauses before jokingly pretending to spit.

I guess it really is like Dog River and Wullerton.

May the best team win.

Editor’s note: The Shaunavon Badgers have a 2 games to 1 lead on the Greyhounds after a 4-0 win last Wednesday night in Gull Lake. The two teams will meet on Sunday evening in Shaunavon. Game time is 7:00 pm. If game five is necessary it will be played in Gull Lake on Tuesday, March 21at 8:00 pm.