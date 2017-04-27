Women plan to honour mothers they lost

BY JORDAN PARKER

Mothers who were lost too soon will be honoured by their daughters in the southwest in May.

The Motherless Daughters group are prepping for their second annual luncheon, which this year will bring women together who have lost their moms in hopes of healing and remembrance.

For organizer Tracy Bowie, Motherless Daughters provides those who lost their mothers a place to gather strength.

“The term is used to describe a female who has lost her mother to death, neglect or abandonment before 25,” said Bowie in an email to the Advance Southwest.

Author Hope Edelman coined the term two decades ago, and found a way to personalize the experience a daughter goes through when her mother passes.

“Since that revolutionary publication, numerous support groups have been established all around the world,” she wrote.

The event, being held in Maple Creek and featuring guest speaker Kit Deux of Saskatoon, will be one day prior to Mother’s Day.

“(It’s a day before) so there is no conflict between honouring their past, and appreciating their present,” she said.

“The purpose of the luncheon is for women to come together with others who share their unique experience and find understanding and acceptance in ways only others from similar backgrounds can provide.”

The milestones that could be missed can be difficult for daughters to deal with. Things like proms, weddings and other special occasions may be bittersweet reminders of the loss.

“A group that can share and support is invaluable,” wrote Bowie.

“Education and mentoring are only two of the benefits, with the powerful realization of not being alone, that can be immensely healing.”

She said that mothers form bonds with their children before birth.

“Her influence is profound. A daughter will learn what type of person she does or does not want to be from her mother,” she wrote.

“When a daughter loses her mother, in some instances she must step up to take over responsibilities she may not be mature enough to handle such as household duties or looking after siblings.”

“All future relationships are impacted in some way as a reaction to her loss.:

She offered advice as to how women can maintain a connection to their mothers, even long after they’ve passed on.

“Talk to relatives and friends of her mother’s to share their memories, take up a hobby or a cause that was of particular significance or just wear a colour or piece of jewelry that serves as a reminder,” she said.

“It is important to know that in actively remembering, honouring and celebrating her mother, a woman will find solace.”

The luncheon is open to any woman who loses a mother due to death, neglect or abandonment.

It will be May 13, 2017, at Redmond House in Maple Creek.

Participants must pre-register and tickets are $40. Those interested can email wisewmnsk@gmail.com or call 306-558-4408 to secure their spot.