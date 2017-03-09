By Cleo Morvik

The last few days I had the privilege of seeing how a real Danish family lives, thanks to my new and dear friend, Moos. Moos is a 57 year old farmer, and also owns an Earth moving company with his brother in the small community of Lovensby, Denmark. Coincidentally, he did an agriculture exchange in the same area of Western Australia my Dad was sent to, just one year earlier. Almost every year now he returns to the same farm in Australia to help truck during harvest. That’s how we met, back in November. When Moos heard of my plans to travel through Europe, he was quick to invite me to come visit him at his home on an island in Denmark. It was an offer I couldn’t resist!

I got in touch again with Moos in early February, and booked my flight to Copenhagen shortly after. He was even kind enough to pick me up from the airport and drive me to his home himself. Along the three hour drive he pointed out castles, and kept me interested with tons of facts about Denmark and its history.

The following days were a welcome break from the busy and bustling major cities of Budapest, Vienna, Prague, and Berlin where I’d previously been on a whirlwind tour of. The farm girl in me was more than pleased to slow it down, pet a cow, and breathe in some fresh air.

Moos drove me around his island, showing me all the sights. He also arranged for me to have a tour of a local private school, knowing that I’m a teacher. I had a million questions for the vice principal, a friend of Moos’. Denmark’s school system is a lot different than ours at home. After just ninth grade, students essentially have to choose their career path and will begin training or continue with schooling for their chosen career. In Denmark, you even need certification to become a farmer.

At the school we also ran into a young girl who recognized me. She smiled and said hello, but I must have just looked confused, so Moos explained to me that she had met me in Australia. While we were working at the farm near Newdegate, WA, Moos had some friends, a young family from his hometown in Denmark, on holidays in Australia. I recalled the day they drove out to the field we had just finished harvesting. I was driving the combine back across the paddock, and they drove along next to me with their three kids, two girls and a boy, in the back of the truck, waving like crazy. This young lady was the eldest of those kids.

Moos said we could catch up with her and her family again later, as he had already arranged to visit them later on. After another afternoon of sight seeing and Danish treats, that evening, Moos and I went over to Jan and Bettina’s house, the young family that I had met in Australia. We sat and visited for over an hour, each of us recounting the details of our trips to Australia; what we liked the most, the differences between our countries, and the things that stood out. It was lovely to see more familiar faces. Not long before we left, their youngest daughter came home. She was far less shy than the other two children, and was quick to greet me and shake my hand. Her dad asked her if she remembered me. She embarrassingly shook her head, no. He jogged her memory by reminding her that I was the girl she saw driving the combine, the one that made her think to herself that if that girl could do it, then so could she. She soon smiled.

I can’t tell you how much it meant to me to hear that. Suddenly, all the doubts I had before setting off to see the world, before starting that job on the farm, before taking the solo travel plunge, were all worth it. Even if that little girl forgets me in a year, or changes her mind about wanting to operate a combine, I’m ok with it, because for a moment, I got to show her that it’s possible.