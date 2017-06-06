WWII veteran fought to ensure those who fought were remembered

By Jordan Parker

Cliff Murch joined World War II in 1942, at the young age of 25. A farming boy south of Lancer, he had no idea what he was in for when he went overseas.

“He landed in France in July of 1944. On August 8th of the same year, he recounted that he lost tanks and many comrades in battle,” said his son Wayne Murch, who discovered entries his father wrote about his experiences.

“They carried on into Germany and then Holland. He made friends there and they would even come to visit. My parents went to Holland to visit them as well,” he said.

Though he gained friendships, the war was a dark, desperate time for many, including Murch.

“He remembered a time in Holland where they were burning shell containers to stay warm in the winter. They had just taken a picture when a fire exploded, killing three and injuring nine. One of the shells must have been live. It was crazy that they could take that picture, and then shortly after was chaos.”

Murch worked as a radio operator and gunner during his tenure.

“He was always in tanks. He was posted with the B.C. Regiment, and he talked of tank battles. When a tank was hit, it would burst into flames, and some people would make it out in time and others wouldn’t,” he said.

“My uncle also landed on D-Day in France in 1944. He drove around Swift Current for years with the license plate “June 6.” He just died last spring. We were very proud of them.”

Murch remembers his father was always keeping busy after the war. He was involved with boards, the Legion and committees. He was always taking part in community events.

“After the war, he came home and joined the legion. It was in Abbey in 1946, and he was so proud of his legion activities. We still carry traditions on and meet in the Legion Hall where it all started. It was originally a schoolhouse,” he said.

“It was built in 1915, and it’s been remodelled since then. He and my uncle joined at the same time, and always assumed things would carry on.”

An entry from his father expressed optimism about the direction of the Legion.

“The Legion appreciates participation and Remembrances won’t fall into oblivion with the passage of time,” it read.

Murch remembers his father as a patriotic sort of man.

“Everyone went to war and no one knew anything about it. The whole family is proud of my dad and uncle and what they did. We are the luckiest people in the world and we’re in the best country. We have them to thank for that,” he said.

“He would go to services and speak in schools to children. He spoke in the division and in Holland. In the later years that was important to him.

“He has affected his family. When his grandsons complained about the heat, he’d tell them they should try being in a tank in Europe. He would say that was truly hot.”

Murch’s daughter is a teacher, and she’s starting a Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelvington.

“He would be so proud to see this carried on. He’d be happy to see that the Legion takes on new members and that his family still remembers.”

The photo was taken from a tank turret by Cliff Murch in the winter of 1945 in Holland … seconds after the photo was taken, there was an explosion which killed three of the men around the fire and wounded nine others.

This article was originally published in The Advance on November 11, 2015.