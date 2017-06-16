Yesteryear Chronicles … 1965

BY KATE WINQUIST

This week, we look back fondly on a special edition of The Gull Lake Advance …. “Diamond Jubilee Issue” which was published on July 1st, 1965.

There are so many great features in this ten-page broadsheet that celebrated Saskatchewan’s 60th birthday – a lot of work went into this paper and Ford Gamble and his staff must have been extremely proud of this particular issue. In the “Odds & Ends” section, Mr. Gamble states … “This Jubilee issue of the Advance must be the largest to be printed in this office. It’s been a great deal of work for a small staff, and the problem has not been to find enough pictures and material to fill it but to select from the quantity before us. Some very good pictures arrived after it was too late to make use of them. And some things had to be left out that we would very much like to have included. We hope our readers find these pages of interest.”

I am having the same problem this week! I can’t possibly include everything in one segment of Yesteryear Chronicles, so I will try and spread some of this goldmine of Gull Lake and area history over the next few weeks in honour of Canada’s 150th. I hope that our readers will find this of interest as well!

Headlines 1947 – 1965

~ 1947 ~

March – Golf Club was re-organized. Nov. – Homemakers honoured early pioneers at a banquet. 175 were present ad an Old Timers Assoc. was formed with Pete McLaren as the first president. Scavenging By-law passed for weekly collection of garbage.

~ 1948 ~

March 19, High School students present “Mikado”. July 25, Swimming pool officially opened. December, Locker Plant opened in Gull Lake.

~ 1949 ~

February, Home and School organized. September, Gull Lake Juniors become Provincial Hardball Champs.

~ 1950 ~

January 3, Herd of 1500 Antelope on flat north of town. April, 2% education tax increased to 3%. August – Seismic survey for oil conducted 2 miles west of Gull Lake.

~ 1951 ~

March 16 – “Blizzard isolates town”. Electricity off for six hours; worst storm since 1907; Raymond Jensen picks up mail and drops it off to neighbouring farmers from his plane, makes emergency trips. September Wheat averaged 20 – 30 bushels per acre.

~ 1952 ~

January – Oil discovery at Fosterton. March, Flood waters pour over C.P.R. tracks and No. 1 Highway; section house surrounded by water; section men working frantically to prevent complete washout. Memorial Monument completed; wheat averages 20 to 46 bushels per acre, some as high as 65 bushels. Vote for Larger School Unit – for 1036 against 866.

~ 1953 ~

January – Oil discovery on Harvey Hart farm. May – Street improvement program using waste oil from Anglo American well south of town. July – housing at a premium, sale of town lots brisk. August – editor states approach to No. 1 highway by no means satisfactory. November – New No. 1 highway gravelled.

~ 1954 ~

November – Oil discovered at Hank Jones farm.

~ 1955 ~

October – New Roman Catholic Church built. December – Power failure at height of blizzard. Power off from Monday night at 11:45 to Wednesday afternoon; town frozen up; schools closed; some homes evacuated and water systems drained.

~ 1956 ~

March – Students move into New High School. September Natural Gas mains completed and gas turned on.

~ 1957 ~

February 23, New Ice Skating Arena is officially opened. November – Television is available in Gull Lake from CJFB-TV Swift Current. August – Courtesy Confectionary (formerly Shilling’s Bakery) gutted by fire.

~ 1958 ~

June 4 – New St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church is consecrated. May 8th – Warren’s Funeral Home purchases Mr. Morrow’s Funeral Home.

~ 1959 ~

June 15 new Gull Lake Hospital is officially opened. June 21 the new Knox United Church is dedicated.

~ 1960 ~

August 15th Chig. Potter purchases Lyceum Theatre from J.W. Davison and Dr. John A. Matheson. October 15 Water Treatment Plant officially opened – water and sewer for Gull Lake.

~ 1962 ~

May 24th – Telephone service switches to Dial Phones. Victoria Day Celebration cancelled because of rain. July – Medical Services refused by local doctors in opposition to Medicare. August 18 – 100 register for re-union of students attending school in Gull Lake prior to 1924.

~ 1963 ~

October 3rd – “Red” Adair tames oil well which ran wild for 9 days. April 24 – Official opening of Senior Citizens’ Hall. Building permits total $102,550.00.

~ 1964 ~

Feb. Martindales Meats purchases Treens. February – J. & K. Motors buy out Wes Robertson. September , Construction starts on school rooms and auditorium additions at both Gull Lake and Hazlet. October 23 – Gas well blows wild for 3 days. November – Committee formed to finance Gull Lake and District Band. December – A Dentist at last! Total Building permit for 1964 – $579,080.00.

~ 1965 ~

Building permits for the first six months of 1965 total $126,000.00. April – Installation begun of storm sewers, cement curbs and sidewalks and paving of No. 37 highway through Gull Lake and business section. May 16 – Gull Lake Band gives first performance at Sunday Musicale. June – A new Anglican Rectory was constructed and the basement dug for a new Alliance Church.