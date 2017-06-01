Yesteryear Chronicles …

June 6th, 1957

BY KATE WINQUIST

Today we turn back the clock to June 6, 1957. The big news of the day was the upcoming provincial election on June 10th. Readers of The Gull Lake Advance were encouraged to “be Democratic” and vote.

Candidates

Candidates nominated and in the order in which they will appear on the ballot papers are as follows:

Gibbs, Harry, Swift Current, Boilermaker (CCF) Miller, Raymond G., Swift Current, Furniture Dealer, (S.C.) Rosa, John K., Swift Current, Farmer (P.C.) Studer, Irvin W., Lac Pelletier, Farmer (L.)

Those of you who are old enough to remember when Harold Gamble was the publisher, may recall his weekly “Chatterbox” column. In this particular edition, Mr. Gamble’s focus was on the CBC election coverage, but he did publish an interesting blurb on a fellow by the name of Elvis Presley (you may have heard of him).

REACTION TO PRESLEY – The strong emotional reaction of teenagers to Elvis Presley is characteristic of the present generation; their parents would likely have reacted to Elvis quite differently, says Dr. Edward Rosen of the University of Toronto’s Department of Psychiatry. “What the kids today think is okay,” he says, “has changed from the oldtime collecting of photographs, to squeals, screams and contortions which strike parents as being crude and vulgar. Is this strange emotional experience harmful to adolescents? asks the Canadian Home Journal writer. Only time and research will tell, replies Dr. Rosen. “Presley may or may not be succeeded by another entertainer of the same kind,” he says. “Perhaps he’s just a phenomenon of this era, and teenage vogue will suddenly switch to something less disturbing.”

Perhaps.

New Body Shop In Gull Lake Opens Saturday

Messrs Orville Horn and Gene Sloan, well known operators of the Duarte Auto Body Shop, formerly located in the east section of the town, officially announce their new Auto Body Shop, situated on Highway No. 37 south, Saturday of this week, June 8th.

The new building erected by McGowan Enterprises of Swift Current will provide accommodation where-by up-to-date workmanship will be available by this popular couple.

A special invitation is extended to visit their new location on the opening day, Saturday, June 8th.

Baseball Results

Seniors

Gull Lake 5, Swift Current 3

On Wednesday of last week Gull Lake defeated Swift Current by the score of 5-3. Battery for Gull Lake, Henderson and Don Taylor.

Tompkins 7, Gull Lake 2

Playing at Tompkins Thursday evening Gull Lake lost by a score of 7-2. Battery for Gull Lake: Henderson and K. Holtby, Martindale.

Shaunavon 5, Gull Lake 3

With Shaunavon Badgers as the visitors, Gull Lake were defeated Friday evening by the score of 5 to 3. Battery for Gull Lake: Remarchuk, Migneault and Martindale.

Juvenile

On Saturday the Juvenile team played a return game against Tompkins winning the contest 19 to 11. At the end of eight innings the game was tied up but in the first of the ninth Gull Lake scored 11 runs. Battery for Gull Lake: Migneault, Koshney and Illerbrun.