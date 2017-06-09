Yesteryear Chronicles … 2001

BY KATE WINQUIST

The year was 2001.

The most significant event of that year was the al-Qaeda Terrorist attack on the United States – simply known as 911 due to the date of the attack September 11th. Hijacked passenger aircraft were used to bring down the Twin Towers in New York and crashing an aircraft into the Pentagon. Over 3,000 people out their lives. America declares War on Terrorism and invades Afghanistan where al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden was believed to be hiding.

Other world events that happened that year included a major earthquake in Gujarat, India that caused more than 20,000 deaths; Timothy McVeigh was executed for the Oklahoma City Bombing and President George W. Bush refused to sign the Kyoto Agreement on Climate Change.

In the pop culture world, Wikipedia went online; Apple released the iPod; Microsoft released Windows XP. Popular films that year included Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone; The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; Monsters, Inc. and Shrek. Television viewers were watching Friends; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation; ER; Survivor and Malcolm in the Middle.

The Prime Minister of Canada was Jean Chrétien and Saskatchewan’s Premier was Roy Romanow.

Here is a look back at what was happening in the month of June from 2001 courtesy of The Gull Lake Advance archives:

The University of Saskatchewan honoured more than 2900 graduates at their Spring Convocation. The following were graduates from this area:

Evan Gregory Dewar (Hazlet) – Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Skipper Jeremy George Munshaw (Gull Lake) – Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Bradley James Jensen (Gull Lake) – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Jeffrey Scott Kirwan (Gull Lake) – Diploma in Agriculture

The University of Regina’s Spring Convocation was held at the Saskatchewan Centre of the Arts with 1454 people receiving degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Benita McMillan (Cabri) – Bachelor of Administration

Michael Chamberlain (Gull Lake) – Bachelor of Science Honours

Timothy Kalinowski (Gull Lake) – Bachelor of Arts

Benjamin Migneault (Gull Lake) – Bachelor of Applied Sciences

Mark Reiter (Tompkins) – Bachelor of Education

HEADLINES

Co-op Award of Merit for A. Russell Simpson

G.L. Class of 1961 offers a scholarship

Pitchfork Fondue proceeds go to Theatre and Library

Obituaries included: Hazel May Downey, Moulton Mervin, Donald H. Gibson, Clarence Edward Schoneck, Dean McDonald

Preliminary Site Work begins at Wind Power Project at Gull Lake

’76 Days Celebration well attended

Gull Lake Seniors Celebrate 40 years

Painting Bee held at Dolly Kimber’s

Lee Wolfater off to World Championships

Ranger’s Bar & Grill open