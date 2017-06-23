Yesteryear Chronicles – Diamond Jubilee Issue

BY KATE WINQUIST

Saskatchewan to us is part of our lives – too ‘every day’ to question. Most of us are here because our parents or grandparents responded to the call of adventure and opportunity. And here we remain and accept without much thought the glorious sunsets, the friendliness, the opportunity to build and develop, the variety of cold sunny winters, stormy blizzards, hot summer days, glorious autumns and miraculous springs. We hear the word Saskatchewan so often we fail to realize how musical and how intriguing it sounds to our ears. – Ford Gamble

When Ford Gamble wrote the above words, he would have no idea that those same words could be re-written 52 years later and still hold true. Too often we take for granted where it is that we call home. Oh, Saskatchewan! I can’t think of another place I’d love to be!

As we inch closer to Canada’s 150th birthday this year, I thought it would be nice to pick out some more features from the Gull Lake Advance’s Diamond Jubilee Issue from July 1st, 1965.

The Thomas brothers, Ebbie and Art, arrived in Gull Lake in the fall of 1906. They came from Menomonie, Wisconsin and that fall started building the above store at the north-west corner of Proton Avenue and Third Street. They called their store Thomas Bros and it’s orgiginal size was 25 feet in width. Later another 25 feet were added to the north of the store. In 1965, the building belonged to Al Countryman. The north portion housed his bakery shop and store and the south was his living quarters and a dental office.

There was one article in this issue that I found of particular interest and I will share it here – “Baseball Flashbacks”, which is a tribute to the early history of baseball in Gull Lake. Gull Lake has always been a big baseball town. I remember my Mom telling me stories of the Gull Lake teams she used to watch in the late 40’s early 50’s when she was in her teens. It would be nice to compile some more recent history of the sport in the community …. hmmmm sounds like a project!

Baseball Flashbacks

BY LOUIE LLOYD

It is not my intention to write all my memories at this time but to write about the history of baseball in Gull Lake. While I never played with Gull Lake, I played many games against them. The first time I played at a 24th of May Celebration at Gull Lake was the year 1914, fifty one years ago.

Our family moved to the Antelope district fifty four years ago this past April There were nine boys in our family, all born in the U.S.A. except the youngest, our ex-Premier, Woodrow Lloyd, who was born on the homestead. There were also three girls in the family. With nine boys in one family it was not hard to start a baseball team; especially when we had neighbors like the Benjamins, Youngs, Tofsons and Tices.

In those days we worked hard and we played hard. With our great battery of George Young (no doubt the greatest pitcher who ever lived in our area) and A.A. (Shortie) Lloyd and Cliff Lloyd as Catchers; and several others who could really swing heavy bats we won many tournaments and exhibition games.

I plan to list some of the baseball greats who played for Gull Lake and against us; many have passed on.

First of all, while Wes Robertson was not one of the early pioneer baseball players, I do wish to say in my opinion he did more for baseball, especially for the young people, than any other person in Gull Lake. I played only a few games against Wes as we were both getting old as far as sports were concerned when we met, but I do say this – he studied hitters. I had a habit of hitting a fairly long ball to right centre field. In the few games I played against Wes, he played centre field, and it seemed every time I got a hit Old Wes was camping right under it.

Now to get back to the real early players.

Away back prior to the 1st Great War, Gull Lake had a very fast and colourful catcher called Rusty Warren. He could sure keep a team on its toes and what a scrapper he was; poor chap, he and his wife both died with the flu in 1918.

Then I remember a pitcher named Rice. I don’t know what her worked at, but boy, he was fast! He stayed at Gull Lake only a couple of years, and for my part I wasn’t sorry to see him leave. Another pitcher I recall was a young chap who worked in the old Union Bank named Hornybrook. He had a wonderful curve ball and perfect control, I had a habit of being too anxious thus swinging at the odd bad ball; well, this boy seldom threw me a good one.

Then there was Engie Jahren who really got good; he was fast, lots of smoke; good control, could field his position well and when it came his turn to bat he could really powder that old ball.

Then there was one of his catchers named Charlie Hinton. He could catch and also talk like blazes. He was not a heavy hitter if my memory serves me right. There was the great centre fielder named Larry Pieper who had played pro ball in the U.S.A., in fact I think with the Detroit Tigers. How he kept his team pepped up! How he could cover the field, and when he came up to bat, the fielders backed up as far as they could, and then sometimes to our sorrow we found out we had not backed up far enough.

Now we come to Helmer Trostem who played with Gull Lake twenty five years; and I think nearly always at shortstop. Not a long ball hitter but he could be depended on to get on base often.

Roy Hershberger was a good all around player and caught many good games for Gull Lake. I played with Bob Harris on a Swift Current team one year and against him after he moved to Gull Lake. Bob was a smooth operator around second base.

There was a big fellow who used to pitch named Spencer Horsburgh. He taught school in and around Gull Lake. I met him recently down east and he still talks of Gull Lake.

There were the Stevenson boys, Ellis and Goodman. There were the Traviss boys, Zene and Myrt, all good players. Then there was big Bradley from south of town who could hit a ball farther than some people could walk in an hour.

Big Bill Beeson who hailed from the U.S.A. played fast ball down there and arrived around 1917. Bill taught me how to play first base by watching me. When I first started at that position Big Bill could also hit well and he pitched the odd game. A great competitor.

Joe Dever, I remember so well. A good all around player, and a good pitcher. Joe said to me years after we had both retired he never found me hard to pitch to. All he had to do was throw me a high one. Joe had his wires crossed there as I always swung on the high ones and usually hit them.

In the roaring twenties Gull Lake had a left handed fire baller named Lefty Pennington (nicknamed Lefty Penny) who pitched for two seasons. Even though he received a salary he more than made enough by winning tournaments for Gull Lake to pay his salary several times over. Even though he was fast I enjoyed batting against him as I could hit a left handed pitcher easier than a right hander. Lefty was good at picking the boys off first base if they took a lead of a few feet.

I hope I have not forgotten too many of the old stars, but it’s impossible to remember them all.

