When I first took over The Gull Lake Advance in May of 2009, one of the features that was fun to do every week was the “Years Gone By” where I would gather up archived papers from 10-50 years ago and pick out a few tidbits, usually about 5-6 per decade, to share with our subscribers. It was fun, but it was also very time-consuming.

Donna Holtby took over this role after a few months and really made it her own. “Bits & Bites from Yesteryear” was an instant hit with our readership. I will be the first to admit that I couldn’t possibly duplicate the fine job that Donna did – after all, she has lived in this area all of her life and has many, many more years experience than myself. I would be amiss if I didn’t mention that Donna celebrated her 70th birthday last week!

I am pleased to introduce this new online feature, “Yesteryear Chronicles” where I will pick a random year to go with the current week and find interesting clippings and musings for you to enjoy. Just because we have entered the digital age, it doesn’t mean we have to forget our past. In fact, let’s embrace it, share it and remember when … so here it is, our first edition of Yesteryear Chronicles!

The Gull Lake Advance – May 31, 1972

Jean McLaren will be retiring at the end of June after 26 years of teaching in the Gull Lake area.

Bridal shower held at the Senior Citizens Hall in Gull Lake honoured Donna Marie McMillan. Hostesses were Sylvia Sells, Babe Countryman, Gwen Jensen, Bev Thierman, Judi Radtke, Shirley Ellert, Fran Martindale, Joanne Elmslie, Opal Girodat and Dollie Girodat.

Mrs. Maggie Miller passed away in the Swift Current Hospital. Burial was held at Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery in the Aldag District.

Awards were presented at Colour Night. The first winner of the Wayne Aldag Memorial Trophy for the Most Outstanding Player in Lions Football was Roger Aldag, a cousin of Wayne. Miss Ann Aldag made the presentation.

Playing at the Lyceum Theatre: Catlow and Play Misty For Me.

