Young artists performing at Ghostown Blues

Ghostown Blues and Maple Creek Events are pleased to present Toronto Blue Grass Band, The Slocan Ramblers, at Ghostown Blues B&B on Wednesday March, 8th at 7:30 pm. The Concert is Music By Donation (Suggested $20 per person) with all proceeds going to the Artists. Bring Your Own Beverages & Snacks. Minors are welcome to attend.

The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch. Rooted in the tradition, fearlessly creative, and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, The Slocans (2015 Edmonton Folk Fest Emerging Artist Award recipients), have quickly become a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene, built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.

This is roots music without pretension, music intended to make you feel something, music to get you moving in a crowded bar. The Slocan Ramblers recorded Coffee Creek the same way they perform on stage: standing up, leaning into the music, and pushing harder and harder for that edge just beyond.

The Slocans are: Frank Evans: Banjo Adrian Gross: Mandolin Darryl Poulsen: Guitar Alastair Whitehead: Bass

The intimate setting in the Old Church at Ghostown Blues provides a unique setting placed on the grounds of a western themed B&B. At Ghostown Blues you can experience the organic beauty that remains in the craftsmanship preserved in their high quality, unique accommodations. Sit by the fire and enjoy the quiet solitude while you enjoy the sunset. Put your feet up on the veranda & enjoy a glass of wine or have your supper out of the back of an original 1925 chuck wagon. Experience the historic buildings, wagons and structures that Greg Hisey has spent many years acquiring, relocating and restoring from the pioneer years on the Canadian Prairies. Ghostown Blues is one of, if not the only place in Canada where you can experience a feeling of connection to the land and spirit the early settlers must have felt when they risked it all for a better life in a new land.

To learn more about The Slocan Ramblers and hear some of their tunes, visit www.slocanramblers.com. More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.ListeningRoomNetwork.com/event-ymjSKCA20170307.html