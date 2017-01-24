Zack Smith signs four-year contract extension with Sens

Maple Creek native extends contact through 2020-2021 season
Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced today that the club has signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension through the 2020-21 NHL season. The contract has an annual average value (AAV) of $3.25 million ($3.25 million each of the four seasons).
Following a two-goal performance last night in Ottawa, Smith, 28, has recorded 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 43 games this season along with 33 penalty minutes (which is the most among Ottawa forwards) and a plus-nine rating (which sees him rank second among Ottawa forwards). He is also averaging a career-high 16:13 of time-on-ice per game to date this season.
Smith’s season follows a 2015-16 campaign that saw him set career highs in goals (25) and points (36). His 11 assists this season are one shy of his career high of 12, which he established in 2011-12. In 443 National Hockey League games, all as a member of the Senators, Smith has recorded 75 goals and earned 61 assists for 136 points. He has added one goal and two assists over 26 career playoff games.A native of Maple Creek, Sask., Smith was Ottawa’s third-round pick (79th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft.
By Sens Communications