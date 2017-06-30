“Zonnis – Folk Duo Extraordinaire”

Maple Creek Small Venue Concert Events and Wildflower Gallery & Gift Barn are pleased to announce that Vancouver-based “Zonnis”, will perform at Wildflower Gallery & Gift Barn on Thursday, July 6th at 7:30 pm. The concert will be held outdoors so please bring your own lawn chair and beverages & snacks to enjoy. Minors are welcome to attend. The Concert is Music by Donation (Suggested $20 per person) with all proceeds to the Artists.

The barn is located about 1 KMs south of Maple Creek on Highway 21. Watch for it on the west side of the highway.

This folk-roots duo first took the stage together New Year’s Eve of 2009, married in 2010 and formed Zonnis in 2013, a celebration of the birth of their son Zander. With a full commitment to love in every mold imaginable, they regularly tour Western Canada, sometimes dipping into the coastal United States and taking touring, writing and family trips throughout Central America. Anywhere an audience is open-minded and engaged is Zonnis’ favourite place to perform. Some festivals they have enjoyed rocking include Artswells, Arts on the Fly, MoM, Soul Fest and Hootstock. With enough originals to fill an evening and enough beloved cover tunes to fill a lifetime, a Zonnis show is about engaging and entertaining an audience through a musical adventure.

To learn more about Zonnis and their music, visit www.zonnismusic.com or their YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/ZONNISMUSICONLINE